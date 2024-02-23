IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash Deep Strikes Thrice As England Suffer Early Collapse On Day 1

Akash Deep | Credits: Twitter

Debutant Akash Deep couldn't have asked for a better start to his Test career as he put India on top in the first session on Day 1 of the ongoing Test against England at JCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday, February 23.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first in the crucial Test after losing two consecutive matches in Vizag and Rajkot of the ongoing five-match series.

England were off to a good start to their innings as Zak Crawley led the charge while his opening partner Ben Duckett played as a second fiddle. Crawley heaved a sigh of relief after his potential dismissal by Akash Deep was declared no-ball by on-field as Indian pacer overstepped the crease.

(more to come)