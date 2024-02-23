 IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Akash Deep Strikes Thrice As England Suffer Early Collapse On Day 1
England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first in the crucial Test after losing two consecutive matches in Vizag and Rajkot of the ongoing five-match series.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Akash Deep | Credits: Twitter

Debutant Akash Deep couldn't have asked for a better start to his Test career as he put India on top in the first session on Day 1 of the ongoing Test against England at JCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday, February 23.

England were off to a good start to their innings as Zak Crawley led the charge while his opening partner Ben Duckett played as a second fiddle. Crawley heaved a sigh of relief after his potential dismissal by Akash Deep was declared no-ball by on-field as Indian pacer overstepped the crease.

(more to come)

