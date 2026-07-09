IND Vs ENG 4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer Has 100% Toss Win Rate But 0% Match Win Rate As India Captain, Eyes First Victory | X

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer has entered the record books with a unique achievement in Indian cricket. The India captain has now won all five tosses since taking charge in T20Is, giving him a 100% toss win rate.

At the same time, he is also the only captain in the history of Indian cricket to have a 0% match win rate after winning every toss. Shreyas has lost all five matches as captain so far, including a series against Ireland.

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Shreyas Iyer will now be looking to maintain one of the records and get out of the other in the IND Vs ENG 4th T20I at Trent Bridge on Thursday. He has continued his remarkable luck at the toss by calling correctly and he would look to carry on the streak as he is just one right call away from etching his name above Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the list.

Iyer would also be looking to open his victory account as Indian captain in T20I in the 4th match at Trent Bridge and save himself from another series defeat after Ireland loss. Ireland defeated India in a series for the first-time ever in cricket history.

With his fifth successive toss win, Iyer also moved into joint fourth place on India's all-time list for the most consecutive tosses won by a T20I captain. He now shares the mark with MS Dhoni, while only Dhoni and Virat Kohli have enjoyed longer streaks.

Most Consecutive Tosses Won by India Captain In T20Is:

6 – MS Dhoni (May 2010 – February 2012)

6 – Virat Kohli (August 2019 – December 2019)

5 – Rohit Sharma (February 2020 – February 2022)

5 – MS Dhoni (September 2007)

5 – Shreyas Iyer (June 2026 – July 2026)

Squads:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood

All eyes will now be on whether Iyer can finally turn his perfect toss record into his first victory as India's captain.