'He Will Be One Of...': Shresta Iyer Makes Bold Prediction On Shreyas Iyer's Captaincy Amid Heavy Criticism During IND vs ENG T20 Series | Video

Shresta Iyer/Instagram

Team India's newly-appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has found unwavering support from his family despite the team's disappointing start under his leadership. Following India's crushing 125-run defeat to England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, Shreyas' sister, Shresta Iyer, expressed complete faith in her brother, insisting that the setback would only make him a stronger leader.

The defeat was a historic low for India, marking their heaviest loss in T20 International history by runs and handing England a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series. After the match, Shreyas did not shy away from criticizing his team's performance, describing it as "atrocious" and admitting that India had failed in every department.

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Amid the criticism surrounding India's performances, Shresta, in an interview with Filmigyan, backed her brother with an emotional message. She said that difficult phases are part of every captain's journey and predicted that Shreyas would emerge as one of India's finest leaders. "He will be one of the best captains of India," she said, urging fans to continue supporting the team during challenging times.

Shresta's support comes at a crucial stage of Shreyas' captaincy. Having earned praise for his leadership in domestic cricket and the IPL, the Mumbai batter is now facing the immense pressure of leading the national side against a strong England outfit. While results have not gone India's way so far, his sister believes his resilience and determination will help him overcome the early hurdles.

India now face a must-win situation heading into the fourth T20I, with another defeat set to hand England the series. As pressure mounts on the players and support staff, Shreyas will hope to translate the confidence shown by his family into an improved on-field performance and lead India back into the contest.