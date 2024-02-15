 IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Nears Crucial 100, Ravindra Jadeja 68 Not Out As India Reach 185/3 By Tea ON Day 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Nears Crucial 100, Ravindra Jadeja 68 Not Out As India Reach 185/3 By Tea ON Day 1

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Nears Crucial 100, Ravindra Jadeja 68 Not Out As India Reach 185/3 By Tea ON Day 1

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1: India 185/3 (52 Overs) At Tea In Rajkot. Rohit Sharma 97*, Ravindra Jadeja 68*

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image

India dominated the second session of play to solidify their position in the first innings of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday.

India reached 185 for 3 by tea on Day 1 after opting to bat first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium.

Captain Rohit Sharma is leading from the front and batting on 97 along with experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on 68. The duo have added 152 runs for the fourth wicket after India lost three quick wickets in the first 10 overs.

This is the first time in this series that a session went wicketless, thanks to Rohit and Jadeja's batting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Generational Fraud Prince Shubman Gill’: India Batter Brutally Trolled After Duck vs England In...

‘Generational Fraud Prince Shubman Gill’: India Batter Brutally Trolled After Duck vs England In...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Nears Crucial 100, Ravindra Jadeja 68 Not Out As India Reach...

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Nears Crucial 100, Ravindra Jadeja 68 Not Out As India Reach...

4 Arrested In Kelvin Kiptum’s Death Case After Father Claims 4 Strangers Visited Marathoner Before...

4 Arrested In Kelvin Kiptum’s Death Case After Father Claims 4 Strangers Visited Marathoner Before...

Sakshi Malik Writes Open Letter To UWW, Urges Sports Ministry & IOA To 'Take Appropriate Actions...

Sakshi Malik Writes Open Letter To UWW, Urges Sports Ministry & IOA To 'Take Appropriate Actions...

PHOTOS: Emotional Scenes In Rajkot As Sarfaraz Khan Makes Long-Awaited India Debut vs England

PHOTOS: Emotional Scenes In Rajkot As Sarfaraz Khan Makes Long-Awaited India Debut vs England