IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Nears Crucial 100, Ravindra Jadeja 68 Not Out As India Reach 185/3 By Tea ON Day 1

India dominated the second session of play to solidify their position in the first innings of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday.

India reached 185 for 3 by tea on Day 1 after opting to bat first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium.

Captain Rohit Sharma is leading from the front and batting on 97 along with experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on 68. The duo have added 152 runs for the fourth wicket after India lost three quick wickets in the first 10 overs.

This is the first time in this series that a session went wicketless, thanks to Rohit and Jadeja's batting.