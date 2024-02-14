Ravindra Jadeja To Shikhar Dhawan: Indian Cricketers Who Faced Troubles In Life After Marriage

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 14, 2024
Ravindra Jadeja married to Rivaba in 2016 but things are not well in his family as all-rounder's father recently accused his wife for severing ties with his son
Credits: Twitter
Shikhar Dhawan tied knot with Aesha in 2012 but had a tough time throughout his marriage until divorcing his ex-wife in 2023. Aesha refused Dhawan to meet his son Zarovar
Credits: Twitter
Mohammed Shami had a troubled marriage as his estranged wife accused him to domestic violence, which he dismissed as false.
Credits: Twitter
Dinesh Karthik's first wife Nikita had extra-marital affairs with his Indian teammate Murali Vijay, which led to their divorce. He later married Indian squash player Deepika Pallikal
Credits: Twitter/Dinesh Karthik
Murali Vijay married to his former Tamil Nadu and Indian teammate Dinesh Karthik's ex-wife Nikita in 2012. Since, two haven't been in talking terms
Credits: Twitter
Vinod Kambli's first marriage ended in divorce and married to Andrea Hewitt. In the second marriage, Kambli had issues with alcohol and his wife filed complaint against him for domestic violence
Credits: Twitter
Mohammad Azharuddin first married to Naureen in 1987 but divorced her to marry actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996. The couple divorced in 2010.
Credits: Twitter
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly eloped with his sweetheart Dona Ganguly to marry, leading to rift in his family. However, Ganguly and wife's families accepted them as couple later
Credits: Twitter