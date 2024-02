Team India was bundled out for 445 in the first innings on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, January 12.

England assumed their first innings with 5/0 on the board after Team India was penalised with five runs due to Ravichandran Ashwin running along the middle of the pitch.

At the end of second session, England post 31/0, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley batting on 19 and 6, respectively.