IND Vs ENG 3rd T20I Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins, Opts To Bowl In Must-Win Clash; Bishnoi Dropped

Shreyas Iyer Wins, Opts To Bowl In Must-Win Clash | X

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first in the must-win third T20I against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday. Trailing 1-0 in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out and England won the second T20I, India need a victory to stay alive in the contest.

Speaking at the toss, Iyer said the team remained upbeat despite the defeat in Manchester. "We are going to bowl first. That was just a hiccup which you can't control, but the boys are in high spirits. Every player goes through that phase in their life. Great learning for him and also for the team. By the looks of it, I feel it's a beautiful wicket," he said.

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India made one change to the playing XI, bringing in fast bowler Prince Yadav in place of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who had an expensive outing in the previous match.

England captain Harry Brook admitted his side would have preferred to bat first but was confident regardless of the conditions. "We were undecided, but we would have batted first. With this team we never feel you are out of the game. Every game is a big game against India and any nation. We want to go 2-0," Brook said.

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With clear weather forecast at Trent Bridge and a batting-friendly pitch expected to produce plenty of runs, fans can look forward to an exciting contest as India aim to level the series.

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Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy