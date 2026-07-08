IND Vs ENG 3rd T20I: Team India Crumble To Historic Low, Lose 5 Wickets Inside Powerplay For First-Time Ever

India Crumble To Historic Low, Lose 5 Wickets In Powerplay For First-Time Ever | X

India's chase got off to a disastrous start against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge as they lost five wickets inside the Powerplay for the first time in their T20I history.

Chasing 202 for victory, India were reduced to 54/5 in their first 6 overs with England's fast bowlers tearing through the top order. Jofra Archer led the attack with three wickets, while Josh Tongue claimed two to leave the visitors in deep trouble.

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Abhishek Sharma (10), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (13), Ishan Kishan (13), captain Shreyas Iyer (5) and Axar Patel (10) all departed inside the first six overs. Vaibhav looked aggressive during his short stay, hitting two sixes, but India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

With half the side back in the pavilion before the end of the Powerplay, Tilak Varma and Harshit Rana were left with the task of rebuilding the innings. India still needed 147 runs from 84 balls at the time of writing as England tightened their grip on the must-win contest.