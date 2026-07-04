IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I: Jacob Bethell's Blitz Leaves India Reeling As Ravi Bishnoi Concedes 60; Lead Series 1-0 | X

England bounced back in style to defeat India by four wickets in the second T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday. Chasing 191, the hosts reached 191/6 in 19 overs to lead the five-match series 1-0.

After losing openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler for ducks inside the first over, England recovered through a brilliant counterattack from captain Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell.

Brook smashed 39 off just 15 balls before Axar Patel dismissed him, while Bethell anchored the chase with a match-winning unbeaten 76 off 46 deliveries, hitting five fours and five sixes.

Tom Banton added a valuable 39 from 32 balls to build a 67-run partnership with Bethell. Will Jacks chipped in with nine before Sam Curran scored a quick seven. Jofra Archer remained unbeaten on 10 as England crossed the finish line with an over to spare.

Earlier, India posted 190/7 after being asked to bat first. Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an impressive debut, scoring 14 off 10 balls, including his first international six off Jofra Archer. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and the middle order helped India reach a competitive total, but it proved insufficient.

For India, Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler with figures of 3/40, while Axar Patel, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy claimed one wicket each. Ravi Bishnoi endured a difficult outing, conceding 60 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket as Bethell led England's successful chase.