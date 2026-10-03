 IND vs Brazil: Estêvão, Pedro Star As Brazil Beat India 4-0 In Historic Kolkata Friendly
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IND vs Brazil: Estêvão, Pedro Star As Brazil Beat India 4-0 In Historic Kolkata Friendly

India suffered a 4-0 defeat to Brazil in a historic international friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. Estêvão opened the scoring before Pedro doubled Brazil's advantage just before half-time. Samuel Lino added a third after the break as Carlo Ancelotti's side comfortably controlled the match, despite India's efforts to create chances against the five-time world champions.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 09:42 PM IST
IND vs Brazil: Estêvão, Pedro Star As Brazil Beat India 4-0 In Historic Kolkata Friendly

India suffered a 0-4 loss to five-time world champions Brazil in an international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Chelsea’s Estevao opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the 28th minute before Pedro doubled Brazil’s advantage shortly before half-time. Samuel Lino then added two more goals after the break to complete a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Brazil gradually took control after India made a lively start to the contest. Estevao broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, finding the back of the net to give Ancelotti’s side the lead. Pedro then doubled Brazil’s advantage before half-time, leaving India with a mountain to climb after the break.

Lino, who replaced Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior before the second half, made an immediate impact for Brazil. The substitute found the net just before the hour mark to make it 3-0 and put the result beyond doubt. India continued to battle but struggled to create enough opportunities against Brazil’s well-organised defence.

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Brazil remained in control during the closing stages as India searched for a consolation goal. The Blue Tigers were unable to break through, with Brazil maintaining their two-way threat until the final whistle. Lino then had the final say, scoring with the last kick of the match to complete his brace and seal a 4-0 victory.

The defeat comes a week after India held Panama to a 1-1 draw in Bengaluru. The Blue Tigers will now turn their attention to their final fixture of the FIFA International Window, with Uruguay awaiting them in Kolkata on October 6. India will look to finish the window strongly after being thoroughly tested by the five-time world champions.

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