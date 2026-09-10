IND Vs BAN Toss Update: Nigar Sultana Wins, Bangladesh Opt To Bowl First In Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana has won the toss and opted to field first in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final against India | X/BCBTigers

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana has won the toss and opted to field first in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final against India on Thursday. India are unbeaten in the tournament so far and have named an unchanged XI for the side. Bangladesh, have also made no changes to their playing combination.

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Bangladesh Women Playing XI: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

India have dominated Bangladesh in recent years by winning their last eight T20I meetings against them. But memories of the 2018 Asia Cup, where Bangladesh stunned India twice en route to a historic maiden title, including defeating them in the final, remain a clear reminder of their ability to disrupt the heavyweights.