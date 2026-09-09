IND Vs BAN Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final?

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Seven-time champions India will aim for having batting stability, especially in the middle-order, when they face a spirited Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup semi-final, to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The winner of the clash will book their place in the title clash, to be played on Sunday.

India have dominated Bangladesh in recent years by winning their last eight T20I meetings against them. But memories of the 2018 Asia Cup, where Bangladesh stunned India twice en route to a historic maiden title, including defeating them in the final, remain a clear reminder of their ability to disrupt the heavyweights.

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In Dubai’s spin-friendly conditions, India's own bowling attack has been exceptional through their spinners, who have taken 21 wickets at a tournament-best average of 4.42. Left-arm spinner N Sree Charani has been particularly effective by taking 21 wickets across her last eight T20Is.

Teams batting first have won eight of the 12 matches played so far, and high evening temperatures exceeding 35 degrees celsius will add to the physical demands of the knockout clash, which will be decided by which batting order steps up to have a memorable day.

IND vs BAN Live Streaming

When: Thursday, September 9, 8:00 PM IST

Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD channels on TV. Live-streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.