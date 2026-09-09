Asian Games 2026 In Crisis? Torrential Rain Floods Venues, Athletes Evacuated | VIDEO

Nagoya has received torrential rain with viral videos showing severe flooding at the venues | X/Globupdate, X/TeamIndia

The Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya have been hit by a major setback just 10 days before the tournament is scheduled to begin. Nagoya has experienced torrential rainfall, with videos circulating online showing severe flooding in and around venues linked to the Games. The extreme weather has raised concerns over preparations and the safety of athletes and officials.

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Philippines Delegation Evacuated

According to Manila Bulletin, members of the Philippines delegation were evacuated amid worsening flood conditions in the area. A Level 5 flood warning was reportedly issued as heavy rain overwhelmed parts of Nagoya. Athletes and staff stayed at a parking building for about three hours before they were eventually allowed to return to their respective accommodations.

The evacuation has added to concerns for teams arriving in Japan ahead of the continental sporting spectacle.

The flooding has cast an unexpected shadow over the final countdown to Asian Games 2026. While the full impact on venues and competition preparations remains to be assessed, the evacuation of members of a participating delegation underscores the seriousness of the situation.

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Viral Videos Show Severe Flooding

Videos shared online have shown roads and areas around sporting venues inundated with floodwater following the intense rainfall. The images have quickly gone viral, highlighting the scale of the weather disruption just days before thousands of athletes are expected to gather. The situation has also prompted questions about whether the affected facilities will be ready when competition begins.

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India at Asian Games 2026

India have named a 503-member contingent for the quadrennial games in Aichi-Nagoya. Sahdev Yadav has been appointed as the Chef de Mission for the Games, while Sharath Kamal has been chosen as his deputy. India won 107 medals in the last edition of the games and will hope to add a similar tally when the competitions kick off on September 19.