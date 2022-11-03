Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan plays down controversy surrounding rain break and wet outfield |

Adelaide: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan played down the talk surrounding the resumption time after the rain break in the match against India at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Though Shakib admitted that the rain break robbed his team the momentum after mustering 66 for no loss in just 7 overs before rain intervened.

“Did I have an option? Do I have the ability to convince umpires? If we talk about rain break, yes it was crucial as we lost the momentum, but when the ball is wet, scoring runs is easier.“

It was little slippery, and normally, it suits batting rather than bowling. But both the teams played in right spirit,” said Shakib in the post-match press conference.

“In a close match, you can pick a lot of moments (as turning points). Litton’s run-out was crucial. We lost momentum after rain. But you can’t control rain. We were close, but not close enough,” he added.

So, did Shakib feel Litton slipped while going for second run, resulting in his run-out? Shakib didn’t want to make any such excuses. “If Litton slipped on grass once while running, then next time, he should have shown awareness and run on the pitch,” he said.

Bangladesh couldn't hold on to their chances

Bangladesh had a chance even when the equation read 52 in the last 5 overs with 8 wickets in hand but they could not complete the chance. Shakib attributed it to a combination of lack of experience in such situations and being a tad emotionally vulnerable.

“Most teams should get 52 off five overs with eight wickets in hand. We panicked a bit in the middle overs. We lost momentum in two to three overs big time. If you see in the last two overs, lot of teams score 30. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t score,” said Shakib.

“Our World Cup games against India are close and exciting ones, but we have not been crossing the line. Hope we can change the result as these boys have the capability,” he signed off.