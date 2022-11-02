Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Bangladeshi, Pakistani fans fume at India win, say 'after rain, umpires quickly restarted match on wet-outfield'

Fans of Bangladesh and Pakistan cricket teams were left fuming after India's win in the T20 World Cup match at Adelaide and accused umpires of favouring the Men in Blue by resuming the match despite wet-outfield.

The match between India and Bangladesh was halted after rain made its presence felt. At the time of interruption, Bangladesh were 66-0 in seven overs, with Litton Das coming out all guns blazing and snatching the advantage of making 184/6 from India through a breathtaking 59 not out off 26 balls, laced with seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 226.9.

Once the play resumed the match become a truncated affair.

Bangladesh's were given a revised target from 185 in 20 overs to 151 in 16 overs. They need 85 further runs in nine overs to win the match, with all wickets in hand.

However, on the second delivery of the 8th over from R Ashwin, Bangladesh opener Litton Das and Shanto went for second run and in the process the former stumbled while turning for the second run. He was run out by a direct hit from KL Rahul.

Once Das departed, Bangladesh lost their way and finished 5-run short.

Pakistan fans were left ruing Bangladesh's defeat as a win would have affected India's chances. Rohit & Co would then have to depend on Baba Azam-led side to beat SA.

Bangladesh and Pakistan fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

Here are a few reactions

Every Time ICC Do Favor For INDIA Team. When will This Stop

In Today's Match After Rain Ground Was Slippery due to which Das get Injured during Rinnig and get Run Out.

Also Umpires Favor Virat Kohli at Every No Ball or White. That Should be Stopped.#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/L3F6j0K16D — Muhammad Haris Khan (@MH_____KHAN) November 2, 2022

Bangladesh were ahead on D/L and ICC restarted the match when the ground was very wet and not ready to play. Das was injured the very first ball after rain break. When will Team36 stop cheating? 🤮💰👎 #NotCricket https://t.co/Gll1JnVrba — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 2, 2022