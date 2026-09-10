IND Vs BAN: Shafali Verma Stars As India Seal Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final Berth, Thrash Bangladesh By 40 Runs

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India booked their place in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final with a commanding 40-run victory over Bangladesh on Thursday. A superb half-century from Shafali Verma and another impressive spell from Deepti Sharma helped India dominate the contest. Bangladesh showed fight but struggled to keep pace with India’s disciplined performance.

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Shafali Sets Up Competitive Total

Batting first on a slow wicket, India posted 149 for six in their 20 overs. Shafali Verma led the charge with a brilliant 64 off just 40 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes. Her aggressive knock gave India the momentum they needed despite the challenging batting conditions.

India’s innings was built around Shafali’s attacking approach and timely contributions from the middle order. She handled the Bangladesh bowlers confidently and ensured India had a competitive score to defend. The late overs saw India add useful runs to finish with a challenging target of 150.

Bangladesh began their chase with determination but found it difficult to score freely against India’s disciplined bowling attack. Deepti Sharma once again emerged as India’s key bowler, claiming three wickets for 26 runs. Her controlled spell kept Bangladesh under pressure throughout the innings.

The Bangladesh batters struggled to build partnerships as India continued to take wickets at crucial moments. Despite a spirited effort, Bangladesh could manage only 109 for seven in their 20 overs. India’s bowlers maintained their composure and closed out the match comfortably.