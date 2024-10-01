IND vs BAN: R Ashwin Equals Muttiah Muralitharan's World Record For Most Player Of Series Awards In Tests

India off-spinnner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he equalled a long-time world record set by the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan in Test cricket.

Ashwin was named Player of the Series after India's 7-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second and final Test in Kanpur.

The 38-year-old scored 114 runs with the bat, including a match-winning century at his home ground in Chennai, and picked up 11 wickets to finish on top alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Ash levels Murali

Ashwin clinched the POS award for the 11th time in his glorious career to go level with Murali in Test cricket. The Chennai cricketer also has 10 Player of the Match awards, including the one he won in the last Test.

Muralitharan featured in 61 Test series for Sri Lanka during his 18-year-long career while Ashwin, who made his Test debut in 2011, was playing in his 42nd against Bangladesh.

Most Player of the Series Awards in Tests:

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) – 11

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 11

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 9

"Honestly, I'm glad to turn up performances for the team. A massive win for us in the context of where the WTC points table stands," Ashwin said after the match.

Ashwin caught up with Bumrah despite having gone wicketless in the first innings of the Chennai Test. He bagged a six-wicket haul in the second before picking 2 for 45 and 3 for 50 in Kanpur to complete 11 in the series.