e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan slams maiden double century, becomes 4th Indian to achieve feat in 50-over format

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan slams maiden double century, becomes 4th Indian to achieve feat in 50-over format

The southpaw notched up the highest individual ODI score for a wicketkeeper for India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Surjeet Yadav
Follow us on

Ishan Kishan joined an elite list of batsmen after the opener scored a double century in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The left-handed batsman scored his double ton in 126 balls. It was the fastest century in the history of ODIs with Chris Gayle scoring in 138 balls while Virender Sehwag scoring the feat in 140 balls.

Kishan became the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma. He also become the ninth batsman to reach the double figure in the 50-over format.

The southpaw also notched up the highest individual ODI score for a wicketkeeper for India. He also became the first Indian left-handed batsman in to achieve the feat.

Kishan was included in India's playing XI in place of injured skipper Rohit, who flew home to see a specialist for his injured left thumb.

List of double centurions in ODI cricket 

Rohit Sharma 264

Martin Guptill 237* 

Virender Sehwag 219 

Chris Gayle 215 

Fakhar Zaman 210*

Rohit Sharma 209

Rohit Sharma 208*

Sachin Tendulkar200*

Read Also
'Future of India': Netizens thrilled after Ishan Kishan slams maiden ton in Ind vs Ban 3rd ODI
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Game over for Rohit?': Netizens react after opener Ishan Kishan slams double century in 50-over...

'Game over for Rohit?': Netizens react after opener Ishan Kishan slams double century in 50-over...

IND vs Ban 3rd ODI: Moment when Ishan Kishan scored fastest double ton in 50-over format; watch...

IND vs Ban 3rd ODI: Moment when Ishan Kishan scored fastest double ton in 50-over format; watch...

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan slams maiden double century, becomes 4th Indian to achieve feat in...

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan slams maiden double century, becomes 4th Indian to achieve feat in...

'Maradona is watching us from heaven': Lionel Messi after Argentina reach semis of FIFA World Cup...

'Maradona is watching us from heaven': Lionel Messi after Argentina reach semis of FIFA World Cup...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar distraught after Brazil's loss to Croatia, says it feels like a...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar distraught after Brazil's loss to Croatia, says it feels like a...