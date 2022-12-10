IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan slams maiden double century, becomes 4th Indian to achieve feat in 50-over format

Ishan Kishan joined an elite list of batsmen after the opener scored a double century in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday.
The left-handed batsman scored his double ton in 126 balls. It was the fastest century in the history of ODIs with Chris Gayle scoring in 138 balls while Virender Sehwag scoring the feat in 140 balls.
Kishan became the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma. He also become the ninth batsman to reach the double figure in the 50-over format.
The southpaw also notched up the highest individual ODI score for a wicketkeeper for India. He also became the first Indian left-handed batsman in to achieve the feat.
Kishan was included in India's playing XI in place of injured skipper Rohit, who flew home to see a specialist for his injured left thumb.
List of double centurions in ODI cricket
Rohit Sharma 264
Martin Guptill 237*
Virender Sehwag 219
Chris Gayle 215
Fakhar Zaman 210*
Rohit Sharma 209
Rohit Sharma 208*
Sachin Tendulkar200*
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)