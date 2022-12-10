'Future of India': Netizens thrilled after Ishan Kishan slams maiden ton in Ind vs Ban 3rd ODI

Ishan Kishan |

Netizens expressed delight after opener Ishan Kishan slammed his maiden century against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on Saturday.

Kishan reached his century in 85 balls which included 14 boundaries and 2 sixes.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter was included in India's playing XI in place of injured Rohit Sharma.

With captain Rohit flying home to see a specialist for his injured left thumb and Deepak Chahar as well as Kuldeep Sen ruled out due to hamstring strain and stress injury in the back, India have included an extra left-handed batter in Kishan as well as another spinner in Kuldeep Yadav.

Fans took to social media to heap praise on 'future of India cricket.

Here are a few reactions

Kishan and Shubman Gill.. future openers for India 🔥🔥 — Anuugacchati Pravaha 🇮🇳🌦️🌋🌄🔥 (@tulunaduUtd) December 10, 2022

At last someone playing attacking cricket that's the cricket as a fan we want to see plz bring more young nd attacking player rather than boring tukur tukur old buddha players... — Pandi Raja (@PandiRa54074457) December 10, 2022

Pls take care of ishan kishan properly @BCCI

He is special player who deserves permanent opening slot in odi👍👍 — Mani kant (@AbbabyG) December 10, 2022

Well played — captain_kohli (@Greatest_18) December 10, 2022