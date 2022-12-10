e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Future of India': Netizens thrilled after Ishan Kishan slams maiden ton in Ind vs Ban 3rd ODI

'Future of India': Netizens thrilled after Ishan Kishan slams maiden ton in Ind vs Ban 3rd ODI

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter was included in India's playing XI in place of injured Rohit Sharma.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Ishan Kishan |
Follow us on

Netizens expressed delight after opener Ishan Kishan slammed his maiden century against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on Saturday.

Kishan reached his century in 85 balls which included 14 boundaries and 2 sixes.

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter was included in India's playing XI in place of injured Rohit Sharma.

With captain Rohit flying home to see a specialist for his injured left thumb and Deepak Chahar as well as Kuldeep Sen ruled out due to hamstring strain and stress injury in the back, India have included an extra left-handed batter in Kishan as well as another spinner in Kuldeep Yadav.

Fans took to social media to heap praise on 'future of India cricket.

Here are a few reactions

RECENT STORIES

'Game over for Rohit?': Netizens react after opener Ishan Kishan slams double century in 50-over...

'Game over for Rohit?': Netizens react after opener Ishan Kishan slams double century in 50-over...

IND vs Ban 3rd ODI: Moment when Ishan Kishan scored fastest double ton in 50-over format; watch...

IND vs Ban 3rd ODI: Moment when Ishan Kishan scored fastest double ton in 50-over format; watch...

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan slams maiden double century, becomes 4th Indian to achieve feat in...

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan slams maiden double century, becomes 4th Indian to achieve feat in...

'Maradona is watching us from heaven': Lionel Messi after Argentina reach semis of FIFA World Cup...

'Maradona is watching us from heaven': Lionel Messi after Argentina reach semis of FIFA World Cup...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar distraught after Brazil's loss to Croatia, says it feels like a...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar distraught after Brazil's loss to Croatia, says it feels like a...