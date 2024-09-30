IND vs BAN: Team India Breaks Their Record, Smash Fastest Team 100 In Test History

Image: BCCI

Team India has been breaking records on Day 4 of the second and final test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. After recording the fastest half-century team total, Team India now holds the record for the fastest team hundred. The home team achieved the feat in 61 balls breaking their previous record. The previous record also belonged to Team India which came against West Indies back in 2012, when India reached the three-figure mark in 12.2 overs

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After dismissing Bangladesh for just 233 runs, Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal smacked the fastest team fifty in Test cricket . The duo achieved the feat in three overs against Bangladesh on day four in Kanpur

Even as Rohit departed, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to make merry. He reached his fifty off just 31 balls in the ninth over. Indi areached 90 at the end of nine overs and were in with a real chance of getting to 100 inside 10 overs. The first ball of the over, bowled by Miraz, was smashed for six, but India could only manage three more of the next five balls.Off the first ball of the 11th over, Jaiswal smashed a boundary off Khaled Ahmed to take India past 100