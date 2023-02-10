IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma scores 9th Test century, becomes first Indian captain to score a century in all formats

Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock as he brought up his 9th ODI hundred scoring 120 runs from 212 balls, continuing his superlative form from ODI cricket. Rohit held the fort as wickets tumbled at the other end with KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara all departing without significant contributions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Changing approach

Rohit brought up his first three-figure score since 2021 thus also becoming the first Indian captain to score a century in all three formats of the game. Rohit joined an elite list of world cricket stars to achieve the rare feat. The list features names like Babar Azam, Faf du Plessis and Tilakratne Dilshan.

Rohit's approach on the two days was vastly different. He began his innings counter-attacking bowlers going at almost a run a ball. As crucial wickets fell on day 2 Rohit changed his approach and held the fort.

The Indian captain stitched a valuable 50-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja after India lost Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession.

The manner of his batting on Day 1 had impressed former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who said: "When Rohit Sharma batting, he won't allow any bowler to settle. His form can dictate terms in this BGT, not just because of the runs he'll get, but the pace at which he gets it. His record as an opening batsman is stunning".

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)