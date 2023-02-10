e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma scores 9th Test century, becomes first Indian captain to score a century in all formats

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma scores 9th Test century, becomes first Indian captain to score a century in all formats

Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock as he brought up his 9th ODI hundred scoring 120 runs from 212 balls, continuing his superlative form from ODI cricket

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock as he brought up his 9th ODI hundred scoring 120 runs from 212 balls, continuing his superlative form from ODI cricket. Rohit held the fort as wickets tumbled at the other end with KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara all departing without significant contributions.

Read Also
IND vs AUS: Fans livid with Suryakumar Yadav after Test debut failure, question batsman's selection...
article-image

Changing approach

Rohit brought up his first three-figure score since 2021 thus also becoming the first Indian captain to score a century in all three formats of the game. Rohit joined an elite list of world cricket stars to achieve the rare feat. The list features names like Babar Azam, Faf du Plessis and Tilakratne Dilshan.

Rohit's approach on the two days was vastly different. He began his innings counter-attacking bowlers going at almost a run a ball. As crucial wickets fell on day 2 Rohit changed his approach and held the fort.

The Indian captain stitched a valuable 50-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja after India lost Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession.

The manner of his batting on Day 1 had impressed former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who said: "When Rohit Sharma batting, he won't allow any bowler to settle. His form can dictate terms in this BGT, not just because of the runs he'll get, but the pace at which he gets it. His record as an opening batsman is stunning".

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS: Fans livid with Suryakumar Yadav after Test debut failure, question batsman's selection...

IND vs AUS: Fans livid with Suryakumar Yadav after Test debut failure, question batsman's selection...

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah to miss entire series against Australia in a major jolt to India's...

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah to miss entire series against Australia in a major jolt to India's...

IND vs AUS 1st Test, BGT 2023: Batting flaws exposed as Australia fail trial by spin on Day 1 in...

IND vs AUS 1st Test, BGT 2023: Batting flaws exposed as Australia fail trial by spin on Day 1 in...

Watch: Australians accuse Siraj & Jadeja of ball tampering, Tim Paine & Michael Vaughan raise...

Watch: Australians accuse Siraj & Jadeja of ball tampering, Tim Paine & Michael Vaughan raise...

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Verbal volleys exchanged on Live commentary as Mark Waugh gets into banters...

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Verbal volleys exchanged on Live commentary as Mark Waugh gets into banters...