IND vs AUS: India Can Dethrone Pakistan As Top-Ranked ODI Team, Become No.1 In All 3 Formats; Here's How

Team India is already ranked No.1 in Tests & T20Is

Team India is on a roll in ODI cricket and finally look like one of the favourites to lift the ICC World Cup title in November after clinching the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka earlier this month.

The Men in Blue were clinical throughout the six-nation Asia Cup and suffered just the rare defeat against Bangladesh as they were trying out their benched players in that inconsequential game after securing their position in the final.

The Rohit Sharma-led side came back to full strength in the summit clash and decimated Sri Lanka in just over two hours to clinch their 8th Asia Cup title.

The Indian team consolidated its second position in the ODI Rankings after the triumph and now have a chance to topple Pakistan from the top spot in the upcoming series against Australia.

India will take on Australia for a series of 3 ODIs from Friday and have the chance to become world No.1 in all three formats even before next month's World Cup.

How India can become No.1 in ODIs

Rohit Sharma could become one of the few captains in history to lead the No.1 side in all three formats if India defeat Australia in the first ODI in Mohali on September 22.

But to remain on top of the rankings, India will have to win the series against the Aussies. Pat Cummins's visiting team however, can spoil India's chances if they clinch the series 3-0.

In that case, India will drop down to third position in the ODI rankings.

Pakistan and India both have 115 rating points each with Australia in third position with 113. India will overtake their arch-rivals if they beat the Aussies in the first ODI.

