IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Transgender Community, Fans Offer Special Prayers For Victory Of Team India; WATCH Video

Ahead of the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, members of transgender community perform prayer in Prayagraj. On Saturday, the transgender community members prayed for the victory of the 'Men in Blue' in the Final game of the extravagant tournament against the five-time World Cup champion Australia.

Meanwhile, a 'hawan' was also organised in Mumbai's Madhavbaug Temple, where the cricket fans prayed for Rohit Sharma-led India's victory against the Aussies. The fans also came to the 'hawan' wearing Team India's jersey.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Members of the transgender community in Prayagraj performed a special prayer for Team India's victory in the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/suXKbIVF2f — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

#WATCH | Mumbai: #INDvsAUS: Fans offer prayer for team India's victory in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup finals



(Visuals from Madhavbaug Temple, Mumbai) https://t.co/xMXVU3rh96 pic.twitter.com/J19KxKQ90N — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

Mohammed Shami looms large ahead of the final after taking 7 wickets against New Zealand:

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad. In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat in their chase of a humble target of 213 on a spiteful surface at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The five-time champions slipped in its chase but recovered just in time to scrape past the Proteas. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take their side to a three-wicket win.

