Ind vs Aus World Cup Final Offers: Enjoy Live Screening & Indulge In Delicious Food And Drinks At These Places In Mumbai

As the Cricket World Cup hurtles toward its climactic finale, the anticipation is palpable, and cricket fever has gripped the nation like never before. For enthusiasts seeking more than just a glimpse of the game on their screens at home, Mumbai's top-tier bars and restaurants have transformed into veritable arenas of excitement, offering an unparalleled live screening experience for the World Cup Finals. Step into the world of cricket carnival, where the cheers are contagious, the energy is electric, and the passion for the game is unmatched. Join us as we unveil the curated list of places that promise not only an immersive view of the much-awaited World Cup Finals, including the monumental clash of India vs Australia but also an array of exclusive offers to make this cricketing spectacle an unforgettable celebration.

Bustle, Borivali

Nestled amidst the charm of Borivali, Bustle Rooftop stands as the go-to destination for cricket enthusiasts. With live screenings set against the stunning cityscape, it offers a unique blend of excitement and a laid-back rooftop vibe. To enhance the experience, Bustle introduces exclusive offers, including an irresistible 4+1 deal on beers. Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply looking for a stylish setting to catch up with friends, Bustle is the place to be. Experience the spirit of cricket amid cool breezes and city lights, making every match memorable at Bustle in Borivali.

Price: Rs 1,100 + for two

Café Corra, Andheri

Manan Khandelwal

Cafe Corra in Andheri is the ultimate destination for cricket enthusiasts seeking a delightful fusion of live World Cup screenings and gastronomic indulgence. With a vibrant atmosphere and state-of-the-art screens, it's the perfect place to catch all the game-day action. The stunning outlet ensures a memorable experience where you can relish delicious food, immerse yourself in the match, and soak in the lively vibes.

Price: Rs 1,600 + for two

CIEL, Andheri

In the heart of Andheri East, CIEL's rooftop bar is the prime spot for cricket enthusiasts during the Ind vs Pak match. Offering a mega screening with an unobstructed view, the diner ensures an immersive experience akin to being in the stadium. What sets it apart? Happy Hour Specials featuring a tempting 2+1 on domestic drinks and a generous 10% off on bottles.

Price: Rs 1,300 + for two

Gourmet Bar By Novotel, Marol

For an unmatched World Cup screening experience, look no further than Novotel Gourmet Bar. Situated in the heart of Marol, this chic place promises to transform your game-watching moments into a culinary delight. Enjoy the thrill of the matches on large screens while savoring a carefully curated menu that caters to diverse tastes. With a vibrant ambiance, top-notch service, and the spirit of the World Cup in the air, Novotel Gourmet Bar is the perfect spot to cheer for your favorite team and indulge in a delightful culinary journey.

Price: Rs 2,000 + for two

Opa! Bar & Cafe – Peninsula Grand Hotel

Immerse yourself in the excitement of the Cricket World Cup at Opa! Bar & Cafe, nestled within Peninsula Grand Hotel. This vibrant spot offers an unparalleled World Cup screening experience, featuring large screens that bring the games to life. Whether you're a passionate cricket fan or just looking for a lively atmosphere, Opa! is the place to be. Indulge in delicious offerings and refreshing beverages as you cheer for your favorite team.

Price: Rs 4,000 + for two

TAP, Multiple Outlets

At Tap, it's not just about watching the match; it's about experiencing the electrifying energy of the World Cup with fellow fans. With live commentary amplifying the excitement and the game on the big screen, Tap transforms into the ultimate cricket haven. To add to the thrill, enjoy unbeatable 5+5 and 2+2 offers on alcoholic beverages. With branches in Bandra, Andheri, Marol, Juhu, and Worli, the diner makes it the perfect spot for a cricket celebration that goes beyond the boundaries.

Osteria, Versova

Osteria in Versova invites you to revel in the live screening of world cup finals. No need to worry about frequent orders – the restaurant ensures you have your beverage of choice at hand. While you cheer for your favorite team during the World Cup, Osteria enhances the experience with a vibrant atmosphere.

Price: Rs 1,800 for two

