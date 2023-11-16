Ahmedabad: 7 Restaurants Near Narendra Modi Stadium Perfect For Your Post-World Cup Finale Cravings

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023
The cricket craze in India knows no bound, and especially when the men in blue have stormed into the World Cup finale , the excitement has grown 10 folds. If you are amongst the lucky ones to witness the Indian team play the World cup finale at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, here is your food guide:
New Freeze Land at Chandkheda, Ahmedabad near the Narendra Modi stadium that is perfect place for gorging on those tasty sandwiches post the thrilling world cup finale
Food Pavilion is a popular food joint that is situated opposite the stadium is a perfect spot to enjoy the yummy chinese food and much more, that too on a budget
The Fusion Pizza at Nikol, Ahmedabad is famous for the delicious pizzas. Wrap up your night with these tasty pizzas
Jugaadi Adda at Ahmedabad's Chandkheda is known for serving Maharashtrian delicacies. Make sure to try out their famous pav bhaji
Biryani Adda is place that serves tasty biryani and is food heaven for all the Mughlai food lovers. You can try yummy non-veg food here
SN Blu The Food Library is a restauarnt that offeres variety of food, from tasty starters to sizzlers you get it all. Makes sure to enjoy your night after the thrilling finale
Mahalaxmi Bhaji Pav is another popular spot in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad that serves delicious comfort meal and pav bhaji. The place is perfect for those who are on a tight budget
