IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'Not Acceptable, Arrest Him', Fans Outraged After Security Breached By Palestine Supporter In Ahmedabad

The ICC World Cup 2023 final between India and Ausrtalia was interrupted by a few minutes as a pitch invader stopped the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The incident took place in the 14th over when a fan managed to give the security cordon a miss and make his way on the field.

The fan was wearing a t-shirt which read "Stop bombing Palestine" and was also carrying a Palestine flag with him. Even his face mask had the Palestine flag on it.

The intruder managed to reach the pitch and hug Virat Kohli, who was batting with KL Rahul in the middle after India lost three quick wickets.

Fans slam security breach during final

Fans and social media users were outraged after the invader breached the security during the key match which is being attended by various high-profile dignitaries.

"Such a high-profile match, so much security, and still, this happened! That too when the PM is scheduled to come to the stadium. This is a huge security breach! Not acceptable at all!" X user The Skin Doctor wrote.

"This is a serious security breach. The Islamic Agenda reaching Cricket Pitch. Arrest this Lunatic!" demanded The Jaipur Dialogues handle on X.

"Very dangerous, major security breach during World Cup Final ! A Palestinian Hamas Terrorist supporter infiltrated the ground & approached Virat Kohli, not as a fan, but to further their propaganda. Gujarat police should handle this individual under terrorism laws," another user named Ashwini Shrivastava wrote.

"Security breach at Narendra Modi stadium staff and security is so irresponsible, how can this happen, it's World Cup final not any gully cricket match," one more user complained on X.

"Security breach at Narendra Modi stadium. Indian PM, Deputy PM of Australia, and many important dignitaries will be there and this is the level of security. It didn’t happen during 2011 World Cup final under UPA," one of the Congress supporters said on X.

X handle named All About Cricket wrote on X, "This is a serious security breach! How is a "Save Palestine" T-shirt even allowed inside the stadium? The person wearing it jumped over the boundary and ran dangerously close to Virat Kohli. Security needs to be more vigilant and prevent such incidents at the boundary line itself."

India in a spot of bother early

Captain Rohit Sharma scored a brisk 47 but Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed to fire, getting out for 4 runs each.

This happened after Australia won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins made the surprising decision to bowl first on a slow pitch at Motera.

Rohit and Gill added 30 for the opening wicket before Mitchell Starc removed the latter in the 5th over. Skipper Rohit once again missed out on a half-century as he got out to Glenn Maxwell while trying to up the ante.

Iyer soon followed as Cummins struck in his second over to silence the 1.30 lakh Indian fans at the world's biggest stadium.

