IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: '140 Crore Indians Are Cheering For You', PM Modi Wishes Men In Blue Good Luck

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished Team India good luck ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad. Modi took to X to remind that the entire nation is behind them and hopes to see them topple Australia to bring the coveted trophy home.

Team India are on the cusp of winning their 3rd 50-over World Cup title, having not lost a match in the 2023 World Cup. The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, will be brimming with confidence, given they have beaten the Men in Yellow once in the tournament. They will draw confidence from that result ahead of the decider at the gigantic stadium.

Modi, who is expected to mark his presence for the big clash, took to X and wrote:

"All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship."

India hope to bury the ghosts of their 2003 World Cup final defeat:

It's worth noting that it will be the 2nd time that these two cricketing giants will collide in the 50-over World Cup final for the 2nd time in history. Australia, captained by Ricky Ponting, beat India in 2003 in Johannesburg comfortably as the skipper struck an unbeaten 140*.

Rohit Sharma and co. will be looking forward to avenge that defeat and lift the coveted trophy for the 3rd time. India's last World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni is also expected to be present for the fixture.

