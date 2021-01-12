Ind vs Aus: Another jolt to India as Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test

The injury-ravaged Indian team was dealt another blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.

Bumrah, key to India's attack, sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney.

India are already without its key bowlers Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. With Bumrah out of the team, Indian pace attack will be in the hands of newbies like Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini, both of whom made their debut in the ongoing series against Australia.