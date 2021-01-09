India Squad Update: Ravindra Jadeja out of 4th Test with thumb fracture, Rishabh Pant likely to return in 2nd innings

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming 4th Test against Australia starting January 15 in Brisbane after he sustained a thumb fracture while batting in the 3rd Test on January 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

However, there is some good news for India as wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's elbow injury is not serious and he will probably be available when India bat to save the Test match.

Both players underwent scans after being hit by short balls from Australian pacers on third day of the Test match.

"Ravindra Jadeja has suffered a dislocation and fracture on his left thumb. It will be very difficult for him to wear those gloves and bat," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Saturday.

"In any case, he will be out of action for at least two to three weeks which rules him out of the final Test. Pant will be able to bat as his injury isn't that serious." The visitors' first jolt came when Pant sustained an elbow injury after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery.