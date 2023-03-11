e-Paper Get App
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Rohit Sharma becomes 6th Indian player to complete 17,000 international runs, joins elite list

During his knock of 35 in the first innings of fourth Test against Australia, India captain Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian batter to complete 17,000 runs in international cricket.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
During his knock of 35 in the first innings of fourth Test against Australia, India captain Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian batter to complete 17,000 runs in international cricket. Rohit was unbeaten on 17 runs at stumps on day two at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and by scoring four more runs in the morning session of day three's play, he completed 17,000 runs in international cricket.

Elite Club

He now joins a list of Indian batters like legendary Sachin Tendulkar, talismanic Virat Kohli, head coach Rahul Dravid, ex-captains Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to get above 17,000 runs in international cricket.

Rohit made his international debut for India against Ireland in June 2007, and has since played in a total of 48 Tests (currently playing in Ahmedabad Test), 241 ODIs, and 148 T20I matches, in which he has scored 3348 (could bat in second innings at Ahmedabad), 9782, and 3853 runs, respectively.

He is also the only cricketer in the world to have scored three double hundreds in ODIs. Rohit could have got more runs in the first innings at Ahmedabad as he thwarted short-ball ploy of Mitchell Starc.

But when he shaped for an uppish backfoot punch off left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, he sent the ball straight to short extra cover in the 21st over.

India have already retained Border-Gavaskar Trophy with victories in Nagpur and New Delhi, but would need a win in Ahmedabad after the loss in Indore to get into World Test Championship final, to be held at The Oval from June 7-11.

