IND vs AFG Test: When And Where To Watch Historic One-Off Match Live

India will make their long awaited return to Test cricket when they face off against Afghanistan in the only Test starting on Saturday. The one off Test has bearing on India's hunt for the World Test Championship, but gives Shubman Gill and Co the opportunity to have some much needed experience as they continue their transition following the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and more.

It also marks the first ever Test at Mullanpur, making it India's 31st cricket ground to host the Men in Blue in a Test match. This match is India's first Test since their series against South Africa in November.

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The game against Afghanistan poses a unique challenge for a squad still adjusting to franchise cricket. Eight players from the 15-man squad participated in the IPL final, leaving little time to shift from white-ball cricket to the patience and discipline required in the longest format.

For Gill, this match presents another chance to assert his authority as India’s Test captain while leading a team in transition at his home ground. There are many new faces in the squad as Gautam Gambhir tries to find replacements for the rested Ravindra Jadeja and the retired Ashwin.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan arrive aiming to showcase how far they have come since their first Test appearance against India in Bengaluru in 2018. In that match, they lost in under two days by an innings, but captain Hashmatullah Shahidi believes his team is better prepared this time. The visitors are missing star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, but they still have an experienced core led by Shahidi and Rahmat Shah.

IND vs AFG Match Details

When: June 6 - June 10

Where: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

IND vs AFG Squads

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Bilal Sami, Qais Ahmed, Mohammed Saleem, Ziaur Rahman.