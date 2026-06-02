VIDEO: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul & Team India Arrives In Mohali Ahead Of IND Vs AFG 1st Test

The Indian cricket team arrived in Mohali on Tuesday ahead of their one-off Test match against Afghanistan. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play the Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in what marks a return to cricketing action after the IPL.

Led by captain Shubman Gill, the Indian squad was seen disembarking from the team bus. Newly appointed vice-captain KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant were all present.

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The Test match, set to be played in Mullanpur, marks Afghanistan's latest opportunity to compete against one of the world's top cricketing nations in the longest format. Both teams are expected to begin training sessions over the next few days as they finalize preparations for the contest.

India enter the match as overwhelming favourites, boasting a strong mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talent. However, the hosts lost their test series at home and will hope to add some wins to their belt.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will look to draw confidence from their recent performances in international cricket and challenge the hosts with their spin-heavy attack.

The fixture is expected to attract significant interest from cricket fans in Punjab, with Mullanpur continuing to establish itself as one of India's newest international cricket venues.

With the countdown to the Test now underway, all eyes will be on how the two sides shape up when action gets underway in Mullanpur later this week.