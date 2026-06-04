IND Vs AFG Test Match Under Threat? Heavy Rain Batters Mullanpur Cricket Stadium Ahead Of Clash | VIDEO

IND Vs AFG Test Under Threat? Heavy Rain Batters Mullanpur Stadium Ahead Of Clash | VIDEO | X

Mullanpur, June 6: Team India will be taking on Afghanistan in a one-off test match at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh from Saturday (June 6) to Wednesday (June 10). However, rain threat looms over the only test match being played in the Afghanistan tour of India series. Visuals have surfaced on social media, showing heavy rains lashing the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium.

Social media is abuzz with the news of heavy rains at the venue where India and Afghanistan will come face-to-face for a test match on Saturday. The viral video shows that the pitch is covered and heavy rains are pouring in on ever corner of the stadium. The rain might be worrying for the fans as it may effect the only Test match of the series.

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Mullanpur Weather Report

The weather forecast for Mullanpur from June 6 to June 10 looks largely favourable, with sunny and hot conditions expected throughout the five-day period. Temperatures are likely to range between 37°C and 41°C during the day, while night temperatures are expected to stay between 27°C and 29°C.

There is currently little to no chance of rain, which is good news for the IND vs AFG one-off Test scheduled to begin on June 6. However, players and spectators may have to bear intense heat and dry conditions, especially during afternoon sessions as temperatures are forecast to remain close to the 40°C mark for most of the period.

India’s Test Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper)

India’s ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma*, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

Schedule

Test Match: New Chandigarh (June 6-10, 2026)

1st ODI: Dharamshala (June 13, 2026)

2nd ODI: Lucknow (June 17, 2026)

3rd ODI: Chennai (June 20, 2026)