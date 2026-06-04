IND Vs AFG ODIs: Who Will Replace Injured Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli | Image: X

India have been handed a major setback after Virat Kohli was ruled out of the IND vs AFG ODI series with injury. Kohli is India's star batter and his absence will be felt during the three-match series. India are expected to name a replacement and have a plethora of options to choose from, including Rajat Patidar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad favourite

Among the contenders, Ruturaj Gaikwad appears to be the strongest candidate. While the Maharashtra star had a lukewarm IPL with the Chennai Super Kings, he scored a century at No.4 in his last ODI appearance. Gaikwad in fact built a strong partnership with Virat Kohli on that instance. The CSK captain's ability to anchor an innings and bat in multiple positions makes him a natural fit for India's ODI plans.

What other options?

RCB captain Rajat Patidar is another contender to make the squad. Patidar has played only one ODI in his career but his continued performances for RCB could force him into plans.

Patidar's RCB teammate Devdutt Padikkal could also be in the running. The left-hander has enjoyed a fine run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and could earn a call up.

The ODI series against Afghanistan will consist of three matches and will start from June 13 onwards after a one-off Test between both sides at New Chandigarh.