After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Also Doubtful For IND Vs AFG ODI Series: Report

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India could be without their two ODI stalwarts when they face off against Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series. Kohli has reportedly been ruled out due to a hamstring injury while now concerns remain on Rohit Sharma's availability as well. The 39-year-old was included in the squad subject to fitness but is yet to appear at the CoE for a test.

As per Times of India, both Rohit and Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya were included in the squad provided their proof of fitness. Pandya has since reported to CoE but there is no sign of Rohit with 9 days to go for the series.

Rohit has also struggled with a long standing hamstring issue. He retired out and missed 5 games. In nine IPL matches this year, Rohit has scored 283 runs at an average of 35.37 and a strike rate of 157.22, including two fifties and a best score of 84.

However, Rohit, at 39 years of age, is an exclusively ODI-only player now. He retired from T20Is after the T20 World Cup title win as a captain in 2024 and from Tests last year in May ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Rohit aims to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and injuries could hurt his chances of realising that dream.

For India it is a bigger blow given both their most experienced players could miss out. The ODI series against Afghanistan will consist of three matches and will start from June 13 onwards after a one-off Test between both sides at New Chandigarh.