Virat Kohli Injured? Star Batter Ruled Out Of IND Vs AFG ODIs After Hamstring Injury: Report

Virat Kohli | (Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli's wait to play in India colours will extend after he reportedly picked up a hamstring injury. The 37-year-old played a crucial role in RCB's IPL 2026 win but is not deemed fit enough for the IND vs AFG ODI series starting on June 13. Kohli did struggle with cramps during his innings in the IPL final on May 31.

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Virat Kohli had a stellar run in the IPL 2026 continuing his red hurt form. The 37-year-old became the first to score more than 600 runs for four consecutive seasons. He finished the season with 675 runs, including a player of the match award in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kohli however did struggle for fitness in the final. The RCB batter towards the end of the game was struggling to run, hobbling around. He even received treatment on the pitch, but battled through pain to hit the winning runs to win the title.