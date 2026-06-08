IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar's Dream Debut Powers India To Innings-And-300-Run Rout In Mullanpur

India put on a dominant display of spin bowling to clinch a dominating victory over Afghanistan in Mullanpur. Resuming at 113/5, Manav Suthar picked up a six-wicket haul to bowl the visitors out for just 152. Shubman Gill enforced a follow on, but the Afghan batters could not put up a fight, surrendering at 112/9.

Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar starred with a sensational six-wicket haul as India bundled Afghanistan out for 152 in their first innings and enforced the follow-on.

Resuming the morning at 113/5, Afghanistan were unable to recover from the overnight damage. Prasidh Krishna removed Azmatullah Omarzai early before Suthar ran through the lower order, finishing with outstanding figures of 6/33 in 22 overs.

The 23-year-old Rajasthan spinner dismissed Sharafuddin Ashraf (11), ended Rahmat Shah's resistance after the batter's gritty 60 off 135 balls, and completed a memorable five-wicket haul on Test debut. He later trapped Mohammad Saleem Safi leg-before and wrapped up the innings with the wicket of Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

Suthar's figures are the second-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut, behind Narendra Hirwani's 8/61 against the West Indies in Chennai in 1988. He also became the 10th Indian bowler and seventh spinner from the country to claim a five-wicket haul in his maiden Test appearance.

Following, Afghanistan batters had no answer to the Indian spinners. While it was Suthar in the first innings, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav were the architects of destruction in the second innings. The visitors could only manage 112 before conceding defeat.