IND Vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar Takes 6/33 In Dream Debut, Registers 2nd-Best Innings Figures By An Indian On Debut | VIDEO

India's newest Test spinner Manav Suthar announced himself on the biggest stage in style, producing a sensational spell of left-arm spin to dismantle Afghanistan and claim a six-wicket haul on debut in Mullanpur.

The 22-year-old finished with remarkable figures of 6/33 as Afghanistan were bundled out for just 152 in their first innings. Making his maiden Test appearance, Suthar displayed impressive control, turn and patience to run through the opposition batting line-up and put India firmly in command of the contest.

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His six-wicket haul not only put India in a commanding position but also earned him a place in the record books. Suthar's figures of 6/33 are now the second-best by an Indian bowler in their debut Test innings. Only Narendra Hirwani has recorded better figures, having taken 8/61 against the West Indies in Chennai in 1988.

Suthar moved ahead of Abid Ali (6/55 vs Australia, Adelaide, 1967) and Dilip Doshi (6/103 vs Australia, Chennai, 1979) on the all-time list.

Best bowling figures for India on Test debut (innings)

8/61 - Narendra Hirwani vs WI, Chennai, 1988

6/33 - Manav Suthar vs AFG, Mullanpur, 2026*

6/55 - Abid Ali vs AUS, Adelaide, 1967

6/103 - Dilip Joshi vs AUS, Chennai, 1979

The performance also ended a long wait for India. Suthar became only the second Indian cricketer this century to claim a five-wicket haul in his maiden Test innings. The only other player to achieve the feat in the 21st century was Amit Mishra, who picked up 5/71 against Australia in 2008.

While Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel all picked up 5-fers in debut Test, albeit in their second innings. For Suthar, it was the perfect beginning to his Test career. Few players dream of making such an immediate impact, and fewer still manage to deliver. With figures of 6/33 and a place in Indian cricket's debut record books, the young spinner could hardly have asked for a better introduction to Test cricket.