Who Is Manav Suthar? 23-Year-Old Makes His Test Debut For Team India Against Afghanistan In One-Off Test At Mullanpur

Manav Suthar/Instagram

Indian cricket's production line of spin talent appears to have found its latest prospect in Manav Suthar, the young left-arm spinner from Rajasthan who is making his Test debut in India's one-off Test against Afghanistan.

At just 23 years old, Suthar's rise has been built on consistent performances in domestic cricket rather than headline-grabbing IPL exploits. His selection reflects the Indian team's continued focus on rewarding red-ball excellence and building depth ahead of future Test assignments.

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From Sri Ganganagar to the National Team

Born on August 3, 2002, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Manav Jagdusakumar Suthar is a left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox spinner. He progressed through Rajasthan's age-group system before making his first-class debut for the state side in 2022.

Suthar quickly established himself as one of the most promising young spinners in domestic cricket. His ability to generate turn, maintain control, and contribute valuable lower-order runs has made him a genuine bowling all-rounder.

IPL Experience with Gujarat Titans

While Suthar's reputation has largely been built in red-ball cricket, he has also been part of the Gujarat Titans setup in the IPL since 2024. The franchise retained him for the 2026 season, highlighting the belief in his long-term potential.

Though opportunities in the IPL have been limited, the experience of working alongside elite international cricketers has helped accelerate his development.

Why India Have Picked Him

India's selectors rested senior all-rounders and handed opportunities to emerging performers for the Afghanistan Test. Suthar's selection comes after years of consistent domestic performances rather than a short-term purple patch.

His skill set offers balance to the side: a left-arm spinner capable of bowling long spells, controlling the scoring rate, and contributing useful runs down the order. With India looking toward the future, Suthar represents the next generation of spin-bowling all-rounders.

For Indian cricket fans, the Afghanistan Test could offer the first glimpse of a spinner many believe has the tools to become a long-term fixture in the national setup.