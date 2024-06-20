IND vs AFG, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Barbados Today? Here's What The Weather Forecast Predicts

Team India will lock horns with Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 match at the Kenginston Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Thursday, June 20.

India and Afghanistan have had a great run in the showpiece thus far as they remained unbeaten in the group stage. The Men in Blue finished the first round by topping the Group A with three consecutive wins against Ireland, Pakistan and the USA and one no result against Canada due to rain.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, were one of the best teams to have played in the group stage. They first defeat Uganda in their opening match before pulling off a shocking upset against New Zealand. Afghanistan secured their Super 8 after winning against Papua New Guinea. However, Rashid Khan-led failed to make it 4 on 4 as they lost to the West Indies in their final group stage fixture.

With India and Afghanistan set to take on each other in their first Super 8 clash, the question looms around whether the rain or bad weather in Barbados will play the interrupt during the match. The weather in Barbados is a little unpredictable. The group stage between England an Scotland was washed out due to rain in Barbados.

Weather forecast for June 20

The match between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to take place in the afternoon at 2:30 PM as per the Barbados timing. As per the Accuweather, in the afternoon, the humidity is expected to be 32 Degree Celcius, but the cloud cover is anticipated 57%. The chances of rain or precipitation ius likely to be 60%. Thereafter, the afternoon session o the match is likely to be interrupted by rain.

In the evening, the Barbados weather will be kinder to the match between India and Afghanistan. The humidity level is expected go down to 28 Degrees Celcius, with chances of rain is likely to be 3%. However, the cloud cover is anticipated to be 82%.

Looking at the weather, the match is expected to be disrupted due to rain in the afternoon. In the evening, the weather is likely to clear up, allowing the match to take place without any interruption of rain or bad weather.