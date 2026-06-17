IND Vs AFG: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Smash Centuries As India Rout Afghanistan With Massive 170-Run Win Lucknow

India's dominant batting display ensured that they clinched the ODI series with a game to spare against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Batting first, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan smashed centuries as the hosts posted a mammoth 402. In response, Afghanistan never got going, eventually being bowled out for 232 in Lucknow. India now lead the series 2-0 with the final match in Chennai.

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Batting first after Afghanistan opted to bowl under a scorching sun, India piled up a daunting 402 despite losing seven wickets in the final 10 overs. The decision to field first proved costly for the visitors as Gill and Kishan dominated proceedings with a breathtaking 224-run partnership for the third wicket off just 141 deliveries.

India's innings began with an experiment as Yashasvi Jaiswal was promoted to open alongside Rohit Sharma. However, Jaiswal managed only four before departing early. Rohit looked in sublime touch during his brisk 48, striking the ball fluently before Rashid Khan's googly breached his defence.

Gill then took complete control of the innings. The Indian skipper combined elegance and authority, reaching his ninth ODI hundred despite battling extreme heat and cramps. Wearing an ice collar and requiring treatment on his back, Gill showed remarkable resilience to continue anchoring the innings before eventually falling for a superb 154.

At the other end, Kishan produced a statement knock, registering his second ODI century and first since his double hundred against Bangladesh in 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter mixed power with innovation, peppering the boundary ropes with powerful pulls and audacious sixes.

Afghanistan fought back late through left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote, who claimed 4/76, while Rashid picked up three wickets as India suffered a late collapse.

Chasing 403, Afghanistan never looked capable of threatening the target and were bowled out for 232 in 44.3 overs. Rahmat Shah top-scored with a fighting 79, but lacked substantial support from the rest of the batting unit.

Arshdeep Singh (3/45) and Gurnoor Brar (3/60) led India's bowling effort, while debutant Prince Yadav claimed his maiden ODI wickets with figures of 2/56.

The victory gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and underlined the team's growing depth as preparations continue for next year's World Cup.