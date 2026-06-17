IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan Smash Centuries As Team India Dominate In Lucknow

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India’s batting unit delivered a commanding performance in the second ODI against Afghanistan in Lucknow, with captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan producing magnificent centuries to put the hosts in a dominant position.

Leading from the front, Gill anchored the innings with a composed yet fluent knock. The Indian skipper mixed caution with aggression, handling Afghanistan’s bowlers confidently while ensuring India maintained a healthy scoring rate. His century once again highlighted his growing stature as one of the premier batters in international cricket.

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At the other end, Ishan Kishan provided the perfect support with an equally impressive hundred. The left-hander played an attacking brand of cricket, taking on both the pace and spin attack with a range of powerful strokes. His innings kept the pressure firmly on Afghanistan and prevented the visitors from building momentum.

The partnership between Gill and Kishan proved to be the defining feature of the match. The duo stitched together a massive stand, frustrating Afghanistan’s bowlers and laying the foundation for a formidable total. Their understanding and ability to rotate strike, combined with timely boundaries, kept the scoreboard moving throughout the innings.

With both batters reaching three figures, India gained complete control of the contest at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The twin centuries not only delighted the Lucknow crowd but also reinforced the depth and strength of India’s batting lineup as they looked to secure a crucial victory in the ODI series.