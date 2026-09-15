IND Vs AFG 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, Opts To Field First In Delhi; Bishnoi Replaces Varun

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India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to field first in the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The Men in Blue have a 1-0 lead in the series with a commanding 7-wicket win in the first game. Shreyas and Co will look to seal the series in Delhi. Ravi Bishnoi replaces the injured Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI.

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India were forced into making a change after spinner Varun Chakravarthy suffered a side strain. The Men in Blue have not yet named a replacement for him in the squad, but spinner Ravi Bishnoi comes into the XI.

That would mean that 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to warm the bench. Sooryavanshi did not play the first T20I either, and despite Sanju Samson's low score, the team management have persisted with the CSK star at the top.

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi