IND Vs AFG 1st T20I: Fans Complain Of Poor Management At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi, Compare With IPL | Instagram

New Delhi, September 14: Fans attending the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Delhi on Sunday were left unhappy with the arrangements at the Arun Jaitley stadium, with several spectators complaining about seating and crowd management.

A fan at the stadium shared a video showing fans standing in different parts of the stands despite having tickets. He compared the atmosphere to a local match and questioned the arrangements for the India vs Afghanistan clash, which was being promoted as a "Friendship Series".

"Dosto, jhooth nahi bol raha, lekin aisa lag raha hai ki koi local match dekhne aaya hoon," the vlogger said. He then pointed towards fans standing in the stands and asked why they were unable to find seats and questioned the management by Delhi Cricket Association.

The vlogger blamed the lack of assigned seats for the confusion. "Kuch log aa gaye honge bina ticket ke. Aur ‘first come, first served’ basis aapne rakha! Kyon rakha bhai? Seat number de dete na!" he said.

Another spectator agreed with him and criticised the stadium management. "Management bohot kharab tha is baar ka. Is baar kya, pehle bhi hum log IPL ke time pe the tab bhi management thoda kharab tha," the spectator said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The vlogger then compared the arrangements with the IPL, saying that the seating system is better during IPL matches. "IPL mein even better hota hai. Thoda bohot seat number to hoti hai... Yahan pe seating ki ladai ho rahi hai," he said.

He also pointed out that fans were standing in several areas of the stadium and claimed that arguments had already taken place over seats.

The vlogger further questioned the organisers for promoting the match as a "Friendship Series" without making proper arrangements for the spectators.

"Friendship Series branding itni tagdi kar rahe ho, vyavastha to bana lo audience ke liye!" he said. He also complained about the heat and the uncomfortable conditions inside the stadium, adding, "Pasina vaise hi, garmi... pareshan hai banda yahan par."

Earlier, a video surfaced on social media showing fans jumping railing and entering the stadium illegally without tickets. The overcrowding of the fans likely caused the inconvenience to the spectators with genuine tickets.

Fans have questioned why numbered seats and better arrangements were not provided for an international cricket match.