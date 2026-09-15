IND Vs AFG 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson Half-Century, Nitish Kumar 3-fer Hands India Series With 7-Wicket Win

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Sanju Samson’s explosive 22-ball 57 propelled India to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second T20 International. Chasing 160, the hosts raced to 163 for 3 in just 14.5 overs, sealing a comfortable win with 31 balls to spare and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India’s chase got off to a flying start thanks to opener Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander dismantled the opposition attack with four sixes and two fours in a rapid 19-ball 39, giving the innings immediate momentum.

Sanju Samson took full charge after the opening spark, dominating the spinners and pacers alike to top-score with a blistering half-century. Ishan Kishan then provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 38 off 23 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes), ensuring a smooth ride to the target.

Reddy and Arshdeep Set the Stage

Earlier, Afghanistan struggled to find sustained rhythm against a disciplined Indian attack, finishing on 159 for eight. Medium-pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy was the standout bowler with 3 for 24, while left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh applied pressure at the other end with 2 for 35 to keep the total well within reach.