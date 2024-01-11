IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma Furious With Shubman Gill After Being Run Out For Duck; Watch Viral Video

Rohit Sharma was furious with Shubman Gill. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was livid with his opening partner Shubman Gill after being run-out in the 1st of the five T20Is against Afghanistan in Mohali. In a clip that has gone viral on social media, the right-handed batter could be seen dishing out a few cuss words to Gill while walking back to the dug-out.

The incident occurred in the 1st over of the innings as the veteran opener stepped out to hit a boundary down the ground. But the visiting captain Ibrahim Zadran made a fantastic stop and threw the ball quickly to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the keeper. By that time, Rohit had reached the non-striker's end, while Gill did not leave his crease at all.

Gill, one of the most improved T20 players in the last 12 months or so, played a few crisp shots for his five boundaries. However, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman got the better of him for 23 off 12 balls.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi guide Afghanistan to 159:

After losing the toss, Afghanistan started steadily yet solidly. Their opening pair of Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz put on a 50-run stand before Axar Patel struck. The left-arm spinner struck twice as the tourists went from 50-0 to 57-3.

Omarzai and Nabi counterattacked with a 68-run partnership as the latter top-scored with 42. The final over made plenty of difference as Najibullah Zadran struck three boundaries to take 15 runs.