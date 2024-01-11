 IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma Furious With Shubman Gill After Being Run Out For Duck; Watch Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma Furious With Shubman Gill After Being Run Out For Duck; Watch Viral Video

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma Furious With Shubman Gill After Being Run Out For Duck; Watch Viral Video

Rohit Sharma was furious with Shubman Gill after getting run out for a duck in the 2nd ball of the innings.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma was furious with Shubman Gill. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was livid with his opening partner Shubman Gill after being run-out in the 1st of the five T20Is against Afghanistan in Mohali. In a clip that has gone viral on social media, the right-handed batter could be seen dishing out a few cuss words to Gill while walking back to the dug-out.

The incident occurred in the 1st over of the innings as the veteran opener stepped out to hit a boundary down the ground. But the visiting captain Ibrahim Zadran made a fantastic stop and threw the ball quickly to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the keeper. By that time, Rohit had reached the non-striker's end, while Gill did not leave his crease at all.

Gill, one of the most improved T20 players in the last 12 months or so, played a few crisp shots for his five boundaries. However, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman got the better of him for 23 off 12 balls.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi guide Afghanistan to 159:

After losing the toss, Afghanistan started steadily yet solidly. Their opening pair of Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz put on a 50-run stand before Axar Patel struck. The left-arm spinner struck twice as the tourists went from 50-0 to 57-3.

Omarzai and Nabi counterattacked with a 68-run partnership as the latter top-scored with 42. The final over made plenty of difference as Najibullah Zadran struck three boundaries to take 15 runs.

Read Also
'They're Clearly Thinking About The T20 World Cup': AB de Villiers On India's Decision To Add Rohit...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma Furious With Shubman Gill After Being Run Out For Duck; Watch...

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma Furious With Shubman Gill After Being Run Out For Duck; Watch...

Flight Makes Emergency Landing As Gambian Team's Footballers Struggle Due To Sudden 'Lack Of...

Flight Makes Emergency Landing As Gambian Team's Footballers Struggle Due To Sudden 'Lack Of...

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma, Back To Lead India In T20Is After 14 Months, Forgets Name Of Teammate At...

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma, Back To Lead India In T20Is After 14 Months, Forgets Name Of Teammate At...

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Gets Jitesh Sharma To Give Afghanistan...

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Gets Jitesh Sharma To Give Afghanistan...

Watch: Novak Djokovic Plays Friendly Cricket Match On Tennis Court With Steve Smith Ahead Of...

Watch: Novak Djokovic Plays Friendly Cricket Match On Tennis Court With Steve Smith Ahead Of...