IND Vs AFG 1st ODI 2026: India Beat Afghanistan By 7 Wickets In Rain-Shortened 25-Over Match; Take 1-0 Lead | X

Dharamsala, June 13: India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first ODI at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 195 in the rain-shortened 25-over contest, India reached the target with more than two overs to spare.

Afghanistan posted 194/5 in their 25 overs, thanks largely to a sensational century from Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 48-ball hundred, the second-fastest ODI century against India, and helped Afghanistan recover after early wickets.

India's chase began with a setback when veteran opener Rohit Sharma was run out for 16 following a mix-up with captain Shubman Gill. However, Gill anchored the innings with a composed unbeaten 84 off 66 balls, striking 11 fours and two sixes. He built important partnerships that kept India on track throughout the chase.

Ishan Kishan contributed a quick 34 off 22 balls before being dismissed by Rashid Khan. Shreyas Iyer added 12 runs, while KL Rahul finished unbeaten on 39 from just 19 deliveries, accelerating the scoring rate in the final stages with four fours and three sixes.

India eventually reached 195/3 in 22.5 overs to seal a comfortable victory. Gill's match-winning knock and Rahul's late flourish ensured that Gurbaz's record-breaking century ended up on the losing side as India made a winning start to the ODI series.