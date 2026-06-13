Rahmanullah Gurbaz Hits 2nd Fastest ODI Century Against India After Shahid Afridi's Record Blitz In 2005; Check Full List | X

Dharamsala, June 13: Afghanistan explosive opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz etched his name into the record books with a stunning 48-ball century against India in the first ODI, registering the second fastest ODI hundred against India since Shahid Afridi's iconic knock in 2005. Shahid Afridi smashed 45-ball hundred against India which is the fastest ODI hundred against the Men In Blue in ODI history.

Key Highlights

Gurbaz reached his century in just 48 balls during the rain-shortened ODI in Dharamsala.

The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter now holds the second-fastest ODI century against India.

Only former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who smashed a 45-ball hundred in Kanpur in 2005, remains ahead of him on the list.

Gurbaz is the first batter in 21 years to come so close to Afridi's long-standing record.

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Fastest ODI Centuries Against India

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 45 balls, Kanpur, 2005

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - 48 balls, Dharamsala, 2026

James Faulkner (Australia) - 57 balls, Bengaluru, 2013

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 57 balls, Mumbai, 2015

Michael Bracewell (New Zealand) - 57 balls, Hyderabad, 2023

How the Innings Unfolded

Afghanistan were in trouble after losing three early wickets.

India had reduced them to 26/3, putting the visitors under pressure.

Gurbaz responded with an aggressive counterattack, taking on both pace and spin.

He struck boundaries regularly and reached his hundred in fewer than 50 deliveries.

His innings helped Afghanistan recover strongly and put India under pressure.

Why This Knock Matters

Afridi's 45-ball century had remained unmatched against India for more than two decades.

Several big names, including AB de Villiers and James Faulkner, could not get closer than 57 balls.

Gurbaz has now broken that barrier and produced one of the fastest and most impactful ODI hundreds ever scored against India.

The knock also underlines Afghanistan's growing strength in international cricket and Gurbaz's status as one of their most dangerous white-ball batters.