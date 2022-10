Ind tour of NZ: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli rested; Hardik Pandya to captain T20 side, Dhawan to lead ODI team

Rohit Sharma | PTI

Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for India's tour of New Zealand starting next month.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against New Zealand from November 18-30.

T20 squad

Hardik Pandya (C) Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohd Siraj, Bhavneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

ODI squad

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shabaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

India squad for Bangladesh tour Dec 4-26

ODI squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc) Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Yash Dayal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreays Iyer, Rishabh Pant

Test squad

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur