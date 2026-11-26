Shahbaz Ahmed continued his good run in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 with another half-century for India A. The all-rounder scored 54 off 48 balls in the first semi-final against Sri Lanka A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday.

This was Shahbaz's second consecutive half-century in the tournament. He had earlier scored 56 off 49 balls against Pakistan A in the group stage.

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India A were struggling at 129/6 while chasing 314 runs when Shahbaz joined captain Tilak Varma at the crease. The duo added 112 runs for the seventh wicket and brought India A back into the contest. Shahbaz's innings against Pakistan included four sixes and a boundary.

Although India A lost that match by 48 runs, Shahbaz's performance gave the team some hope during the chase. He was dismissed by Ali Raza after scoring 56, while Tilak went on to score 100.

Against Sri Lanka A, Shahbaz once again contributed with the bat. He reached his fifty in 45 balls, hitting four sixes. He also shared a crucial 70-run partnership off 51 balls with Tanush Kotian, who scored 28 off 30 deliveries.

India A opted to bat first after winning the toss. Team scored 317/8 in their 50 overs, with Shahbaz scoring 54 and Kotian batting on 28. Shahbaz will look to continue his form and help India A post a strong total in the semi-final.